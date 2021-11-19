Amazing Christmas lights at a well-known house in Warwick Gates will be switched on tomorrow (Saturday)

Mark Roberts and his family live in the Corner House off Harbury Lane have decorated their house every year with Christmas lights - and this year's switch-on takes place 6pm tomorrow.

A well-known house in Warwick Gates will once again be displaying its amazing Christmas lights.

Mark Roberts and his family live in the Corner House off Harbury Lane have decorated their house every year with Christmas lights - and this year's switch-on takes place 6pm tomorrow (Sunday November 20).

Since 2018 they have been raising money for charities with many people going to see wonderful display.

This year they have chosen to support Safeline and SPAN (St Peters Aid for the Needy)

People can donate via a coin chute at the house or using Just Giving that have been set up.

Mark said: "I have always liked Christmas lights, so when my wife and I got our first house together, we brought a few and put then on the wall.

"When we moved to The Corner House, off Harbury Lane, over 12 years ago, the prior owners had always had a few lights, so we continued the tradition.

"Being on the corner of Harbury Lane, and right next to a footpath, we have the perfect location to attract lots of attention. Over several years the collection of lights has grown and evolved to what we believe to be a fantastic but tasteful light show.

"We get loads of the local community who love to see the lights each year, and many even say Christmas does not start until our lights are up!

"Many people have said 'why don’t we do a charity collection?'. Then a few years ago my wife got diagnosed with breast cancer, and following successful treatment we both entered the Great North Run. To help raise funds, we dedicated the lights in 2018 to Breast Cancer Care.

Since then, the family have chosen a charity or two each year to support, from the local Air Ambulance, Myton Hospices and Warwickshire Young Carers - and they have raised over £2,000.

They have even added a coin chute on the fence, which has proven popular with the onlookers who try to light up the coloured lights with their coins.

Mark added: "This year we are supporting Safeline Warwick, a great local charity working to prevent sexual abuse and rape and to support all those involved.

"This charity was put forward by local residents, and I was more than happy to include it in our selection. Initially I had heard about the charity, but was not aware of all of the great work they do in support of abuse victims, many of whom are children.

"The funds raised will go towards supporting the charity being able to offer a range of online, phone and face to face support.

"We are also raising money this year for SPAN - a local charity supporting local families at Christmas, and also to maintain the light display for years to come so that even more charities may benefit."