The Box of Delights – the iconic Christmas story - opens at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on October 31 – and we have two pairs of tickets to give away in a special competition.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved children’s classic tells the story of orphaned schoolboy Kay Harker who finds himself the guardian of a small wooden box with powers beyond his wildest dreams.

Caught up in a battle between two powerful magicians - Cole and Abner - Kay fights to save not just the people he loves, but also the future of Christmas itself…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who better to stage this magical story but the Royal Shakespeare Company who have found their own innovative ways to stage The Box of Delights’ most extraordinary scenes.

Callum Balmforth (Kay Harker), The Box of Delights. Photo by Hugo Glendinning (c) RSC

The company is using a mixture of genuine stage magic and theatrical imagination to make a stage show every bit as spectacular as the famous BBC TV series of the 1980s.

Piers Torday, the adaptor said: “The BBC TV series is how I first fell in love with this magical story, written by John Masefield. That adaptation was able to tell the story using state of the art special effects - which predated 1980s Doctor Who and inspired many of their special effects.

"What is fantastic is how the creative team on our new production have found their own equally innovative ways to stage the story’s most extraordinary scenes, such as a car that turns into a flying aeroplane or a burning phoenix appearing from a tiny box."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director Justin Audibert said: “With its classic good-versus-evil narrative and three young children as the heroes, you can see the novel’s influence on books like the Harry Potter series. The staging promises to be a fantastic mix of the inventive and the breath-taking. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Richard Lynch (Abner), Callum Balmforth (Kay Harker) and Mae Munuo (Maria Jones), The Box of Delights. Photo by Hugo Glendinning (c) RSC

To win one of two pairs of tickets for the performance on November 11 at 7.15pm, email us the name of The Box of Delights’ author. Send your entry titled ‘The Box of Delights’ to [email protected] by Friday, October 27.

Tickets are only available for the stated performance. In the unlikely event the performance is cancelled the RSC will do its best to find a mutually convenient alternative, but will not be liable for any costs including, but not limited to, accommodation or transport.