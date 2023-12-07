Care home residents branch out for Christmas tree festival at Rugby church

“It was so lovely to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and be in such a beautiful church in Rugby”

Creative care home residents visited a Rugby church to honour St Andrew and dress a tree for an annual festival.

People living at Overslade House Care Home took part in the Scottish Celebration to mark St Andrew’s Day last week.

They made Christmas tree decorations out of recycled items for the theme ‘Green Christmas - reduce, reuse, and recycle’.

Celebrating at St Andrew's Church.

Residents had a wonderful time creating all the decorations from recycled materials in their arts and crafts sessions at the home.

Eve, a resident at the home, said: “It was so lovely to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and be in such a beautiful church in Rugby that I used to visit regularly.”

The trees will be on view until January 2.