Christmas ruined for heartbroken Rugby cat owner after pet shot with pellet gun

“We share the same birthdays – Tigger was one on Christmas Day”

Christmas was ruined for a heartbroken cat owner after her pet was shot with a pellet gun in New Bilton.

Karen Mcdonagh, of Pope Street, wants to warn other owners after Tigger’s ordeal which has left him partially paralysed.

She said: “I got the little boy because we share the same birthday – Christmas Day - so for this to happen is just heartbreaking.

Tigger is recovering at home.

"The incident happened on Christmas Eve morning. Tigger dragged himself into the house using only his front legs.”

Karen’s first thoughts were that her pet had been hit by a car.

“We went to the out-of-hours vet in Coventry and they said Tigger had been attacked by a dog after they found the wound,” she said.

"Tigger was sent home with some painkillers and we were told to go to our own vet.”

She took her cat, who was one on Christmas Day, to her own vets in Rugby and was shocked with Tigger’s diagnosis.

Karen said: “They X-rayed him and found a pellet in his back just under the spinal column. They said they have not seen this sort of cruelty for a number of years.

“We now have to hope that Tigger does not need a operation as this may do more harm than good, but we can't leave him partially paralysed either.

“The vet said he may start to mend as the internal swelling go down.”

Karen plans to report the incident to the police and RSPCA.

She added: “I want to warn other cat owners about the incident.

"I don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

Karen said Tigger’s vet bill so far is nearly £1,000.