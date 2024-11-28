Christmas Tree Festival will return to Leamington church in December

The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival. Picture supplied.

The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival will make a sparkling return to All Saints’ Church from Saturday 7 to Sunday 15 December.

A dazzling display of 60 trees, all sponsored by local businesses and not for profit organisations will be on display throughout the church for a week in the run up to Christmas.

Supplied by Smith’s Garden Centre in Baginton, the five-foot potted trees are gifted-on fully dressed after the event to clients at charities The Esther Project and Helping Hands, which support vulnerable adults.

Now in its third year, the festival attracts over 3,000 visitors keen to experience some Christmas joy.

Caption: L to R - Judges Stephanie Kerr - BID Leamington, Fr Christopher Wilson - All Saints Church, Sidney Syson with Rachel Ollerenshaw, - Molly Olly’s Wishes. (Credit – Whittle Productions). Picture supplied.

Children are offered a free, festive activity sheet and everyone can sample Ukrainian delights from the in-house Tisto Café.

The festival opens on Saturday 7 with a free Christmas workshop supported by Art Friends Warwickshire where visitors can enjoy creating a selection of Christmas decorations to be displayed on two large community trees.

There will also be five artist-led tree decoration workshops in schools to coincide with the event.

Whittle Productions, the Leamington-based creative community events company, with Charles Craft from All Saints’ Parish Church have programmed some additional events, which visitors will be invited to enjoy

Christmas stories from Tell Tale Theatre and an evening candle-lit musical experience from Lumos.

For the first time the festival will have a late night opening on Thursday December 12 where Santa will hear Christmas wishes with music, mulled wine and mince pies on offer.

The festival will promote local charity Molly Ollys Wishes which supports children with life limiting illnesses. Throughout the festival they will be running a special raffle with 12 special gifts.

Judges for the event, who will be selecting the best Best Dressed, Most Creative and Young Persons tree are Father Christopher from All Saints’ Church, Stephanie Kerr, the director of BID Leamington, and Leamington councillor Sidney Sison.

Brewers Decorators Centre will be inviting attendees to vote on their favourite tree and a submitted activity sheet will be selected at random winner to receive a free three-month pass to Explore Learning with a box of chocolate too.

Entry to the event is £2 with under 18’s free.

For more details about the full Christmas Tree Festival Programme, visit allsaintschirchleamington.org.uk