Competition: Win a chance to switch on the Christmas lights at Warwick Castle!

Brighten the Season: Win a Chance to Light Up Warwick Castle!

Warwick Castle has teamed up with The Courier and Weekly News to give one lucky winner the chance to switch on the Christmas lights across its historic grounds, marking the official start of the festive season at the castle on November 22!

The winner will also get a chance to enjoy a memorable evening filled with festive activities. After lighting the stunning Light Trail, the winner and their family will experience some of Warwick Castle’s most magical and unforgettable Christmas offerings, including Stories with Santa, a magical storytelling experience with the big man himself, and the enchanting ice-skating rink.

Enter now for a chance to make this festive season truly special!

How to Enter

Get your little one (17 years and under) to write why they would love to switch on the lights at Warwick Castle in 100 words or less, and email it to [email protected]

Make sure to submit your entry before the deadline on November 18.

T&Cs

By entering this prize draw, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

The prize draw may be entered by parents aged 18 years on behalf of their child and residents of the UK only, except employees of the Promoter, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the prize draw.

Proof of age, identity and eligibility may be requested.

The following is what will be included in your prize ONLY: The winner shall receive the opportunity to switch on the Light Trail on Friday November 22, 2024 between the hours of 5-7pm, as well as four free tickets to the Warwick Castle Light Trail, ice skating and stories with Santa.

The prize draw starts on 12/11 and entries must be received by 18/11 through the method specified on Warwickshire World.

Warwick Castle cannot be responsible for late or corrupted entries.

The winner will be contacted via Stripe Communications and have two days to claim their prize. Any claims after this may not be accepted, we will offer the prize to the next name to be drawn from all eligible entries.

Food, Accommodation, insurance and day tickets are not included in the prize.

Warwick Castle reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to refuse entry and to close and/or alter all or any part of the facilities including closure of attractions for technical, operational, health and safety or other reasons including overcapacity.

The prize for the winner is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.

The prizes may not be resold, transferred, or used for commercial gain.

Warwick Castle reserves the right to cancel or change the prize draw or amend these Terms and Conditions at any stage in its absolute discretion.

In providing this prize draw, Warwick Castle shall not be responsible for any event that is beyond its reasonable control.

The prize draw is governed exclusively by the laws and courts of the United Kingdom.

Please refer to https://www.warwick-castle.com/about/competition-t-cs/ for full information and FAQs.