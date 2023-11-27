Contemporary choir, Magic Voices ® Rugby, delighted the crowds at Rugby’s Christmas Light switch in North Street last weekend, with a selection of their unique arrangements, including Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, Baby It’s Cold Outside and Sweet Caroline.

Mike Bramhall, together with Choirmaster Jon Watson-Tate, launched the Rugby choir in October 2023 and have been thrilled with its popularity in membership. The choir's founder Andy Rumble worked with Barry Manilow and scored Copacabana. He has also been musical director for the Frank Skinner and Michael Barrymore shows in addition to working on a number of West End shows.

New Magic Voices member, Nina, said “If you are looking to join a warm welcoming choir that is friendly and great fun as well as having excellent unique musical arrangements which are a pleasure to sing, then Magic Voices is just perfect for you.”

Magic Voices entertaining the crowds

“A very friendly, informal choir with a great selection of music – there’s something for everyone”, said long standing member Lindsey.

In October the choir performed a concert with a live band together with members of the Market Harborough’s choir at the Benn Hall to raise money for local charities, Rugby Food Bank and Hope4. The evening was a great success, raising over £200.

Next month the choir will be entertaining shoppers at Elliot’s Field Retail Park on Sunday 17th December from 2pm till 330pm between M&S and Next to raise more much needed funds for these two amazing charities with an array of their songs.

Newcomers are always welcome. Free taster sessions are available.

Magic Voices Rugby meets every Tuesday evening from 730pm till 9pm at Lawrence Sheriff School.