From sprouts to Boxing Day leftover sandwiches to putting up the decorations - these are the 35 things we love about Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, researchers surveyed the nation to reveal the 35 things which made Christmas in Britain magical, with simply being with loved ones coming top.

By Sue Wilkinson
13 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 12:10pm
Looking silly in your cracker hat is one of the things we love about the season
Looking silly in your cracker hat is one of the things we love about the season

Putting up the decorations were also high on the list as was settling down to a Christmas special episode on the telly together.

Despite them polarising the nation, sitting down to sprouts on Christmas Day is one of the highlights of the festive period

Getting dressed up on Christmas morning, tasting that first mince pie, sharing a massive tin of chocolates with a festive filmand enjoying leftover sandwiches on Boxing Day also made the final list.

Brussel sprouts get a mixed reaction but for many the green veg is an essential part of Christmas dinner

The research, from M&S Credit Card, also reveals that Brits like to play board games, can’t get enough of the scent of the Christmas tree and are proud to wear a Christmas jumper.

Paul Stokes, M&S Credit Card, said: “It’s great to see just how much there is that makes Christmas feel like such a special time for so many of us, whether it’s the first mince pie of the season, sitting down to Christmas dinner or shopping while listening to festive carols, there is so much we look forward to as a nation.

“Our research also indicates that many Brits are confident they’ll have a fantastic Christmas, even if they may be planning to spend a little less during the festive period than last year.

"Many have been making an effort to not only save up but also look for ways to be more savvy when it comes to their festive spending too, whether that’s starting their Christmas shopping early, setting a budget or earning rewards on their festive purchases so that they can earn vouchers to save money on their shopping in the New Year.”

Tis the season to go shopping and we love a beautifully-decorated window

Festive favourites

Being together with family and friends

Treating loved ones to a special gift

Decorating the house

Watching a Christmas special on the telly

Watching younger family members open their stockings

Entertaining friends and family

Hearing Christmas songs while out shopping

Mince pies

Seeing shop windows dressed in festive decorations

Christmas lights being switched on

Eating chocolate in the morning

Sharing a massive tin of chocolates during a movie

Boxing Day leftover sandwiches

Playing board games

The smell of the Christmas tree

Wearing Christmas jumpers

Making the table look pretty

The chaos of getting Christmas lunch on the table

A Christmas tipple

A Boxing Day walk

Getting dressed up on Christmas morning

Everyone looking silly in their cracker hats

Sprouts

Buying a present for your pet

Changing into your pyjamas straight after lunch

Mulled wine

Family members nodding off in an armchair

Singing carols

Shaking your presents to see what you got

Bucks Fizz

Tucking into your first Christmas sandwich of the year

Leaving a mince pie out for Father Christmas

Lighting the fire

Going to the pub for a quick drink on Christmas Day

A visit to Santa’s grotto

Britain