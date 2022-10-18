While Father Christmas keeps up his good work elsewhere, you can pick up something for your own decorations from this special sale. Photo: Pixabay.

The grotto has been a big attraction in the area over the past 14 years – most recently at Onley Grounds - but now the scouts are selling it all in a one-off, two-day sale at the end of the month.

There are artificial trees and thousands of decorations, baubles and lights up for grabs.

The great grotto sale will take place at Newbold Scout HQ in Lea Crescent, Newbold, from 10am to 4pm on Saurday and Sunday, October 29 and 30.

One of Santa’s helpers said: “When everything is gone, it’s gone. So bring a bag or a box and collect yourself a bargain. All proceeds go directly to the scouts.”

