Grab a piece of the festive magic in Rugby's great grotto sale
The Rugby Scouts Santa’s Grotto has reached the end of the road – but there is a chance to add a piece of the magic to your own festive displays.
The grotto has been a big attraction in the area over the past 14 years – most recently at Onley Grounds - but now the scouts are selling it all in a one-off, two-day sale at the end of the month.
There are artificial trees and thousands of decorations, baubles and lights up for grabs.
The great grotto sale will take place at Newbold Scout HQ in Lea Crescent, Newbold, from 10am to 4pm on Saurday and Sunday, October 29 and 30.
One of Santa’s helpers said: “When everything is gone, it’s gone. So bring a bag or a box and collect yourself a bargain. All proceeds go directly to the scouts.”
Since it started, organisers believe more than 15,000 children have been to the grotto, raising thousands of pounds to support scout activities.