Here are the first people to be remembered on this year's Rugby Rotary Tree of Light

Appeal launched outside St Andrew’s Church

Launching the project outside St Andrew's Church.

This year’s Rugby Rotary Tree of Light appeal was launched outside St Andrew’s Church just over a week ago.

This is the time in the year when we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our hearts for ever and when we especially

treasure their memory.

Fill in the coupon and return to the address provided.

The people of Rugby have responded well to this year’s project so far.

All the money that is donated to the project every year is given to Rugby Myton Hospice to assist them in their work to give support and palliative care in Rugby.

Money is once again being raised for Rugby Myton Hospice by supporters sending in dedications for the town Christmas tree outside St Andrew’s Parish Church.

Peter Smith, Rotary TOL Coordinator, which is supported annually by The Rugby Advertiser, said: “I give thanks for yet another great response to the appeal last year which enabled over £4,850 to be raised to help continue the work of the hospice here in Rugby.

The ‘Tree of Lights Commemoration Service’ will take place on Tuesday, December 6, at 7pm in St Andrews Parish Church.

The service gives relatives the chance to light candles in memory of loved ones and read through the names recorded in a book of remembrance. This has become an increasingly important element in the celebration.

Sponsor forms can be found in future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackhams Opticians, who have very kindly agreed to be the collecting point again this year.

The completed sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to: ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in).

Here are the first names to be remembered:

