"I was enchanted by the magical programme of Christmas events at Warwick Castle"
Guests can enjoy the ever popular Stories with Santa sessions, joining Santa for a magical storytelling experience.
Little ones’ eyes will light up as they listen to Santa's tales in the beautifully decorated rooms of the castle.
For those who love a bit of sparkle, Warwick Castle’s Light Trail is a must-see.
They can wander through a mesmerizing path of twinkling lights and festive displays through the stunning grounds, with new additions for 2024 to captivate imaginations.
This standalone experience is designed to enthral visitors of all ages and does not require a castle entry ticket, making it an unmissable evening adventure.
There’s also the opportunity to glide into the Christmas spirit with an enchanting ice-skating rink. Whether you're a seasoned skater or just trying to find your balance, the frosty fun of an open-air ice-skating session is the perfect way to enjoy the festive season. Again, no castle entry ticket is required for this wintery activity - visitors can just lace up their skates and swirl under the twinkling lights.
My partner, eight-year-old son and I were all enchanted by our visit to Warwick Castle on the launch of these events.
The historic tourist attraction seems to raise the bar every Christmas with it’s beautiful decorations, lighting festive music, food stalls selling toasted marshmallows, hot chocolate, mulled wine and other traditional favourites.
It reminded me how lucky Warwickshire residents are to have the castle on our doorsteps as it’s perfect for a Christmas family treat either before or after December 25.
Stories with Santa is always a sweet and memorable time to spend with children whose faces light up when they meet his Elves, Mrs Claus and the man himself who always tells a lovely story.
Seeing my son improve his ice skating and get more confident in just an hour with the backdrop of the illuminated Castle walls behind him was also a lovely way to start the Christmas period while the Light Trail which is added to and improved upon every year, never fails to dazzle.
For tickets to any of the Christmas events at the Castle, which also include a Santa Sleepover package, visit www.warwick-castle.com