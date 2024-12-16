In pictures: The Cubbington Christmas Lights Switch-on

Boxing hero Danny Quartermaine, the current IBF & WBO European Champion who lives in Cubbington, switched on the lights with the event being centred around the shops and businesses in Queen Street in the centre of the village.

Giving his reindeer a rest for the night, Santa arrived in the sidecar of a vintage BMW motorbike and took up residence in Hollies Tea and Cake room along with Mrs Santa, for the children to share their requests for presents.

Spa’kulele kicked off the live music with Christmas songs and donated their fee to the Youth Club.

Following on were the Cubbington Clappers - a collaboration between St Mary’s church and the Cubbington Methodist church – playing carols with hand bells and conducted by Santa.

Cubbington Parish Council provided free activities for the children and adults, including riding the “Polar Express”, (Robbie the land train) and a Giant Snow Globe. Food was provided by Hollies Tea and Cake room and The Queens Head brought their horsebox bar.

Firepits and hot chestnuts kept everyone warm. Love Katie provided children’s activities, and a variety of stalls kept the parents busy.

The event also raised money for the Cubbington Youth Club which is run by parish councillor Esther McCarthy at the Cliff Cleaver Pavilion most Friday evenings.

Organiser Daniel Meggitt said: “The weather and turnout of visitors was wonderful.

"It was one of our busiest Christmas lights switch-ons ever.

“We have raised over £1,400 so far this year for the Youth Club with more to come from the Cubbington Calendar sales available from Best One and St Mary’s Church.”

1 . The Cubbington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024 Santa arrived at the event in the sidecar of a vintage BMW motorcycle. Photo: David Millington

2 . The Cubbington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024 The event drew a large crowd. Photo: David Millington

3 . The Cubbington Christmas Lights Switch-on 2024 Hollie's Tea and Cake Room hosted Santa and Mrs Claus at the event. Photo: David Millington