Kenilworth's Christmas Market will take place in the town centre on Saturday (December 11).

There will be free parking as well as entertainment from the Pop Voices Choir- and a visit from Santa himself.

There will also be a shop window competition, coffee vouchers for cyclists and bike security marking from 12pm.