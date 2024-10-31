Leamington Christmas Tree Festival will make a sparkling return to town in December

The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival will make a sparkling return to All Saints’ Church from Saturday December 7 to Sunday December 15.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dazzling display of 60 trees, all sponsored by local businesses and not for profit organisations, will be on display throughout the church for a week in the run up to Christmas. Supplied by Smith’s Garden Centre in Baginton, the five-foot potted trees are gifted-on fully dressed after the event to clients at local charities - The Esther Project and Helping Hands which support vulnerable adults.

Now in its third year, the festival attracts over 3,000 visitors keen to experience some Christmas joy. Children are offered a free, festive activity sheet and everyone can sample Ukrainian delights from the in-house Tisto Café. The festival opens on Saturday December 7 with a free Christmas workshop supported by Art Friends Warwickshire where visitors can enjoy creating a selection of Christmas decorations to be displayed on two large community trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittle Productions, the local creative community events company, with Charles Craft from All Saints’ Parish Church, have programmed some additional events - visitors will be invited to enjoy Christmas stories from Tell Tale Theatre and an evening candle-lit musical experience from Lumos. For the first time the festival will have a late night opening - on Thursday December 12 where Santa will hear Christmas wishes with music, mulled wine and mince pies on offer.

Left and bottom right: Images from the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival. Top right: Judges Stephanie Kerr (BID Leamington), Fr Christopher (All Saints) and Cllr Sidney Syson with Rachel Ollerenshaw (Molly Ollys Wishes). Photos by Whittle Productions.

The festival will promote local charity Molly Ollys Wishes which supports children with life limiting illnesses. Throughout the festival they will be running a special raffle with 12 special gifts. Rachel Ollerenshaw from the charity said: “Molly Ollys are delighted to be the festival charity as it gives us an opportunity to tell people about the vital work we do."

Judging the ‘Best Dressed,’ ‘Most Creative’ and ‘Young Persons’ tree are Father Christoper from All Saints’ Church, Stephanie Kerr, director of BID Leamington, and Cllr Sidney Sison. Brewers Decorators Centre will be inviting attendees to vote on their favourite tree and a submitted activity sheet will be selected at random. The winner will receive a free three month pass to Explore Learning with a box of chocolate too!

Entry is £2 with under 18s free. For more details about the full Christmas Tree Festival Programme, visit allsaintschirchleamington.org.uk