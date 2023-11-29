Marie Curie urges people in Warwickshire to get together to fundraise this Christmas

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling for people in Warwickshire to help bring care, comfort, and joy this Christmas by fundraising for its Christmas Appeal.

Whether it be a Christmas quiz, carol-oke session or a cosy hot chocolate morning - they will be helping to raise the much-needed funds to help Marie Curie support people facing the toughest of times this festive season.

The charity is dependent on fundraising and public donations so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, in the comfort of home and at its hospice in Solihull.

Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

Marie Curie Helpline

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Over the next five years Marie Curie aims to double the number of people across the UK being cared for and supported in homes, its hospices and through its free information and support services.

Rachael Ryan, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for West Midlands said: “We want you to get together with your communities, whether that be friends, family, or colleagues to share some festive joy whilst raising vital funds, for a vital service. You can organise something intimate like a coffee morning or Christmas lunch or get your whole gang together for a party to show off your best festive jumpers.

“Christmas can be challenging for many, and we know many homes are affected by the cost of living. We appreciate every donation, of any size. For families experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, Christmas can often feel overwhelming, so we want to make sure our Hospice, Hospice Care at Home and free Information and Support services are there to spread care, comfort, and joy for even more people in Coventry and Warwickshire this Christmas.

“If you are interested in fundraising for Marie Curie this festive season – whatever the idea, we’d love to hear from you!”

To find out more about how you can give care, comfort, and joy this Christmas visit mariecurie.org.uk/collector contact your local Community Fundraiser, Rachael Ryan on 0121 703 3625 or [email protected]