Scout's Christmas card delivery service in Kenilworth will be taking place again this year - here are the details

The Scout's Christmas card delivery service in Kenilworth will be taking place again this year.

It is being run by the 4th Kenilworth (St Nicholas) Scout Group - and this year the collection and delivery arrangements have beenn extended to include Hill Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow. The cost per card is unchanged, at 25p per card.

Collections will take place from late November at:

- Kenilworth Books

- GDT Automobiles

- Steve Crowe Butchers

- Farthing Gallery

- Leyes Lane Pharmacy

- All Saints Church, Leek Wootton

- Stoneleigh Village Club

- Ashow Village Club

The last collection date from these points is Friday December 17.

There will also be collections in Talisman Square, Kenilworth, on Saturday December 4, 11 and 18, 9am-3pm

Deliveries will be from Sunday December 19.

A spokesperson for the 4th Kenilworth Scout Group said: "We are very appreciative of the support and encouragement of Kenilworth Town Council and of the collection points.