Kenilworth Round Table is all set to bring some Christmas cheer to the streets of Kenilworth this December.

They will be running their Santa Sleigh over the next few days - see the route below.

Chairman Huw Landsdown said: “We are delighted to be able to support Santa on his tour of Kenilworth”

"We will be knocking on doors this year, so be ready to share some festive cheer with Santa and his helpers as the sleigh makes its way around.

"Santa and the Round Table team would like to add special thanks to Jaguar Land Rover for providing a car to pull sleigh."

"We will have people out with collecting buckets, or you can donate via Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/KRTSanta2022

To find out more about the Kenilworth Round Table, see the group's website at: https://www.kenilworthroundtable.com

Santa Schedule 2022Routes will start between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. The Round Table aim to complete all routes by 8.30pm.

Saturday December 3:

Elmedene Road, Ashfield Road, Brooke Road, Eden Croft, Sunningdale Avenue, Tulip tree Avenue, Tintagel Grove, Dunvegan Close, Inverary Close, Casita Grove, Newfield Avenue, Barford Road, Kineton Road, Arbour Close, Windy Arbour (north of Thornby to Leyes Lane).

Sunday December 4:

Hyde Road, Albion Street, Henry Street, Arthur Street, Herberts Lane, Spring Lane, Cherry orc, Pipers Lane, Wyncote Close, Whitemoor Road, Park Hill, Webster Avenue, Park Road.

Monday December 5:

St Nicholas Avenue, Roseland Road, St John's Road, Guy Road, Leycester Road, Mortimer Road, Dudley Road, Beauchamp Road, Walkers Way, Dryden Close, Moorlands Avenue, Latimer Close.

Tuesday December 6:

Queens Road, Faircroft, Regency Drive, Queens Close, Barrow Road, Barrowfield Road, Randall Road, Mercia Avenue, Greville Road, Forrest Road, castle Road (to Brays), Borrowell Lane, Brookside Avenue, Highfield Close, Siddeley Avenue, Talisman Close.

Wednesday December 7:

Fishponds Road, John O’Gaunt Road, Ceasar Road, Willoughby Avenue, Archer Road, Lumm Avenue, Scott Road, Oaks Road, Avon Road, The Mews, Percy Road, Rounds Hill, Beechwood Croft.

Thursday December 8:

Stoneleigh Road, Finham Road, Lulworth Park, Whitehead Drive, Mill End, Dalehouse Lane, Garlick Drive, Best Avenue, Broomybank, Watling Road, Redfern Avenue, Glendale Avenue, Woodmill Meadow, Forge Road, Northvale Close, Winn Close, Butler Road.

Saturday December 10:

Canterbury Close, Edwards Grove, Stansfield Grove, Heyville Croft, Mountbatten Avenue, Glasshouse Lane, Mayfield Drive, Dencer Drive, Cashmore Road, Turton Way, Cornhill Grove, Tapinger, Arlidge, Courthouse Croft, Riley Close, Wordsworth Drive, Jackson Grove, Leyes Lane (between Glasshouse and Dencer).

Sunday December 11:

Villiers Road, Allitt Grove, Westerbirt, Sturley, Tisdale Rise, Bodnant Way, Framlington, Rawnsley Drive, Thirlestane Close, Hidcote Road, Denewood Way. Saville Grove, Trentham Gardens, Chatsworth Grove, Leyes Lane, The Wardens, Ilam Park, Raglan Grove, Jacox Crescent, Harlech Close, Keeling Road, Nason Grove, Beech Drive, Parkfield Drive, Field Close, Park Close.

Monday December 12:

Whatleys Drive, Priory Road, Station Road, Bertie Road, Waverley Road, Reeve Drive, Offa Drive, Clarendon Road, Southbank Road, Harger Court, Drew Crescent, Glebe Crescent, Cherry Way.

Tuesday December 13:

Beehive Hill, Clinton Lane, Castle Hill, De Montfort Road, Priorsfield Road, Woodcote Avenue, Cobbs Road, Grange Avenue, Quarry Road, Elizabeth Way, Denton Close.

Wednesday December 14:

Pears Close, Bridge Street, School Lane, Manor Road, Gloster Drive, Lawrence Gardens, New Street, Fieldgate Lane, Malthouse Lane, Amherst Road, Berkeley Road, Elmbank Road, Bromley Close, Fernhill, High Street.

Thursday December 15:

Common Lane, Highland Road, Inchbrook Road, Kenilworth Corner, Woodland Road, Leigh Close, Coventry Road, Laneham Place, Littleton Close, Moss Grove, Fennyland Lane, Convent Close, Southfield Drive.

Saturday December 17:

Leamington Road, Bullimore Grove, Warwick Road, Newey Drive, Swift Close, Rouncil Lane, Towers Close, Sunshine Close, Suncliffe Drive, Lindsey Crescent, Sovereign Close.

Sunday December 18:

Farmer Ward Road, Ebourne Close, Lime Grove, Ash Drive, Laburnham Avenue, Thornby Avenue, The Gardens, Arden Road, Moseley Road, Hermitage Way, Birches Lane, The Conifers, Thickthorn Close, Jordan Close, Ferndale Drive, Walnut tree Close, Windy Arbour (birches Lane to Thornby).

Monday December 19:

Leek Wooton, The Pavillions, Wilkshire Road, Stanley Drive, Parkyn Close.