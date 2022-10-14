Times and dates for the Christmas light switch-on events in Leamington, Warwick Kenilworth and Whitnash

Christmas lights celebrations in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Taking place from November 6 to December 4, Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and Whitnash will each host their light switch-on events with a fantastic selection of entertainment, music, food, and seasonal stalls.

Here are the details:

LEAMINGTON

Leamington will be the first to host its event on Sunday November 6, with the festivities forming part of the Diwali and Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab celebrations in the town. The fun starts with a yuletide market from 10am. The stage outside the town hall will feature live music, a Kirtan from the Gurdwara Sahib and a reading for Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab.

The chair of the district council, Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, will light the Myton Hospice Tree of Light outside the town hall at 4pm, with the main lights being switched on at 5.30pm by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Nick Wilkins and local boxing hero Lewis Williams, who won Gold in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

WARWICK

Warwick’s popular Victorian Evening returns on Thursday November 24, offering you the chance to step back in time and experience the sights, sounds and smells of a Victorian Christmas. Starting from 12pm with a Victorian market in the Square, the rides and entertainment will begin at 3pm with the lights being switched on at 7pm.

KENILWORTH

Kenilworth will be spreading its celebrations across two days, with the High Street in Kenilworth switching theirs on first on Friday November 25. The traditional event will have entertainment, food, and drink, and the lights will be switched on at 6pm.

The party continues on Sunday November 27 In Warwick Road in Kenilworth, with market stalls, food, drink and fairground rides starting at 12pm. The music will start on the stage at 4pm, with the lights being switched on at 6pm.

WHITNASH

Residents of Whitnash will be celebrating the start of Christmas on Sunday December 4. The event is held outside The Plough and Harrow pub in the town and starts at 4pm with stalls, food, entertainment, and an appearance by Father Christmas. The lights will be switched on at 6pm.

CUBBINGTON

The district’s many villages will also be holding their own carols, services, and lights events throughout the festive season. Villagers in Cubbington can enjoy their own Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday November 20 from 5pm – 7pm, with Christmas carols, food, drink, and craft stalls available on Queen Street.

Councillor Liam Bartlett, portfolio holder for arts and economy, said: “We’re delighted to be once again hosting these events, where friends and families come together to celebrate their faith and mark the start of the festive season.

“Not only do these events provide a sense of community, but they are also a great support for our local businesses so get the dates in your diaries now and get ready to light up the district.”

