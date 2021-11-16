Warwick residents over the age of 75 are once again eligible for The Mayor of Warwick’s Christmas Voucher

Thanks to the support of the Trustees of Henry VIII Endowed Trust the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Richard Edgington is able to issue Christmas Vouchers to the over 75 years old residents of Warwick (CV34 postcodes).

Vouchers are limited and it is hoped that people who do not need a voucher will leave them for residents who do, for the vouchers are not a statutory entitlement.

Vouchers can be collected on production of a pension card or bus pass (identification with name, address and date of birth), from Warwick Tourist Information Centre, Jury Street, Warwick between 10am – 4pm from Wednesday December 1 until Thursday December 23.

Vouchers can be redeemed for £7.50 at the following Warwick outlets:

The Tuckery Café

CJs Warwick Saturday Market Stalls

Claridges

Rowley’s Butchers

Mel Broom Butchers