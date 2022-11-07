Watch: Leamington Commonwealth Games heroes switch on town's Christmas lights
The event took place in the town centre yesterday (Sunday November 6).
Commonwealth Games sporting heroes have switched on the town’s Christmas and Diwali lights to shine throughout the festive period.
Boxing Gold Medallist Lewis Williams and swimmer Lauren Cox, a European Bronze Medallist this year, did the honours at the event, which took place in the town centre yesterday (Sunday November 6).
Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins also gave speech at the event.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Footage of the switch-on, captured by Warwick District Council, is in the video attached.