Watch: Leamington Commonwealth Games heroes switch on town's Christmas lights

The event took place in the town centre yesterday (Sunday November 6).

By The Newsroom
33 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 1:22pm
Leamington Town Hall with its Christmas lights switched on for the first time this year. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.
Leamington Town Hall with its Christmas lights switched on for the first time this year. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.

Commonwealth Games sporting heroes have switched on the town’s Christmas and Diwali lights to shine throughout the festive period.

Boxing Gold Medallist Lewis Williams and swimmer Lauren Cox, a European Bronze Medallist this year, did the honours at the event, which took place in the town centre yesterday (Sunday November 6).

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins also gave speech at the event.

Footage of the switch-on, captured by Warwick District Council, is in the video attached.

The crowd gathered for the switch-on of Leamington's Christmas and Diwali lights. Picture supplied by Warwick District Council.
