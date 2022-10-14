When will the Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-on events take place?

Christmas lights in High Street

Kenilworth will be spreading its celebrations across two days, with the High Street in Kenilworth switching theirs on first on Friday November 25.

The traditional event will have entertainment, food, and drink, and the lights will be switched on at 6pm.

The party continues on Sunday November 27 In Warwick Road in Kenilworth, with market stalls, food, drink and fairground rides starting at 12pm.

Christmas lights in Warwick Road

The music will start on the stage at 4pm, with the lights being switched on at 6pm.