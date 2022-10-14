When will Warwick's Victorian Christmas lights switch-on event take place?
Christmas is not Christmas without Warwick's popular Victorian evening.
This year's spectacular event returns on Thursday November 24, offering you the chance to step back in time and experience the sights, sounds and smells of a Victorian Christmas.
Starting from 12pm with a Victorian market in the Square, the rides and entertainment will begin at 3pm with the lights being switched on at 7pm.
You can keep up to date with the latest information about the events at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/events