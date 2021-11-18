Woodloes Park area in Warwick is set to be turned into a winter wonderland - here's how you can join in

The Woodloes area of Warwick is set to be turned into a winter wonderland.

Organisers are hoping that residents in the area decorate their homes and help raise money for Woodloes Primary School PTA.

So far, over 60 homes have signed up and there will be maps will be available to buy from Premier Stores at Reardon Court shops and KP Newsagents on the estate from Sunday November 21.

One of the houses in Woodloes Park last year.

To take part and register your house visit www.eventbrite.com/e/woodloes-winter-wonderland-tickets-195175293557The maps are now finished but new entries will be added to the online map.