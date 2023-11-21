'You're the Voice' - Rock Choir Tour is a Triumph!

Rock Choir, led by its Creator, Caroline Redman Lusher, kicks off its nationwide UK tour at the Warwick Arts Centre.

Over 1,500 regional members of Rock Choir, the largest contemporary choir in the world, came together for the first night of a nationwide tour on Friday 10th Nov at Warwick Arts Centre.

The show was led by Creator of Rock Choir, Caroline Redman Lusher and Rock Choir Leaders from all around the Midlands area.

The Rock Choir ‘You’re the Voice’ tour will visit 12 different regions across the country and the local Rock Choir Leaders from each region will lead the show along with Caroline who will attend every date.

Caroline Redman Lusher and Rock Choir Leaders on Stage at Warwick Arts Centre

The audience were treated to an energetic and entertaining live and very glamorous pop concert, featuring all the Rock Choir hit songs as well as other anthemic feel good songs, which had the whole audience up, dancing and singing along! This was one show that encouraged audience participation!!

Rock Choir Member Neen Jones comments:

“Just a brilliant experience. I loved the feeling of unity, oneness and friendship throughout the whole evening”

Rock Choir Member Hazel Underwood comments:

Rock Choir - You're the Voice Tour - Warwick Arts Centre

“Such a brilliant night, what a buzz. If you could bottle and sell the feeling you get afterwards we'd all be rich!”

Creator of Rock Choir, Caroline Redman Lusher comments:

“WHAT A NIGHT! I was thrilled to see so many Rockies - dressed up and having such a great time! Terrific singing from start to finish! It was fantastic to be back on stage delivering a big show again! I was so proud of all the team and our amazing Midlands Rock Choir Leaders.”

Part of the show at Warwick Arts Centre was also filmed for Rock Choir’s forthcoming charity single video, which will be the release of ‘I Wish it Could be Christmas Everyday’, the Roy Wood / Wizzard festive hit, which is also enjoying its 50th anniversary since its first release!

The Rock Choir version of the track will be released on the 1st December 2023, with the hope of making an impact on the Christmas charts! Can we help Rock Choir get to the number 1 spot?