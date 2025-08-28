Alpacas, music and lots of free family fun at Thurlaston's autumn extravaganza

A free day of family fun is taking place in Thurlaston.

Thurlaston Fete will take place in autumn rather than summer this year but with all the same attractions.

It is being held on Saturday, September 6, with a colourful variety of stalls and entertainment.

Entry is free and all the action will take place along Main Street and Church Lane between 2pm to 4pm.

A scene from last y'ears Thurlaston Fete. Picture: Andrew Fairgrieve

Coinciding with the move from its traditional date in July to September, this year’s theme will be: Thurlaston’s Autumn Harvest Extravaganza!

Stalls will include village-run children’s games, gifts and garden plants, honey, bric-a-brac, books and bottles, alongside visiting craft stalls ranging from pottery and leather to jewellery.

The fete will also be welcoming the Toft Alpacas and ukelele group Rugbylele, while refreshments will include hot dogs and ice creams, teas and cakes in the village hall, Pimm’s and live music at the church.

Co-ordinator Sylvia Jacques, on behalf of the fete team, said: “We’re really excited about this year’s fete and its seasonal theme to celebrate our September date.

"We’ve booked some warm autumn sunshine!”

The fete raises funds for Thurlaston Village Hall and St Edmund’s Church.

If anyone would like to have a stall at the fete in return for a £10 contribution and a donation to the prize draw, email [email protected]

