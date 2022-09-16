APPEAL: Rugby Cats Protection need a loving home for pretty Margo

Margo is looking for a loving home.

A Rugby animal charity is looking for a home for a special little girl.

The Rugby Branch of Cats Protection is desperately trying to find a home for Margo.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margo arrived at Rugby Cats Protection in June this year, and volunteers have been trying to find her a home ever since. The feline found herself looking for a new home when her owner moved abroad and was unable to take her with her.

Initially, Margo was very timid and finding herself in a new environment was something she initially struggled to adapt to. Her fosterers have worked hard to build her trust and confidence and this has led to a dramatic change in her character to the point that the team feel that she has the potential to become a lap cat.

The team feel that it is in Margo's best interest to find a home as soon as possible to avoid her bonding with her fosterer too much.

As Margo previously lived in a rural area where she was able to explore fields, this is the sort of location that the Homing Team would love to find for her.

They feel that she would be best suited to an adult-only household and adopters must be prepared to give her space and time to adjust to her new surroundings. The volunteers at Rugby Cats Protection will be on hand to offer advice to help her new family ensure that she settles in and adjusts to her new home.