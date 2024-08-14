Are you a keen photographer? Give Rugby Town calendar competition your best shot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snappers are invited to take part in a Rugby photographic competition.

Winning entries will be featured in Rugby Town’s 2025 calendar.

The best pictures will be selected by a judging panel, with an overall winner selected by public vote.

All entries will be displayed at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum between October 15 – November 9.

Twelve winning entries will included in the 2025 Rugby calendar which will be available to purchase from the Visitor Centre shop.

Prizes are available thanks to our local sponsors for the top three photos chosen by the public, as well as a ‘Best under 18’ photo.

Closing date for entries is September 29.

For more information, visit https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/calendar-competition?