Are you ready to have a ball at Rugby Theatre's spectacular family panto?
Dust down your ballgrowns and tuxedos and prepare to have a ball at Rugby Theatre.
Audiences of all ages are invited to the timeless fairytale Cinderella, being held at the Henry Street theatre from January 19-28.
Join a rock ‘n’ roll Cinderella, Prince Charming and the magical fairy godmother as they embark on a journey of laughter, adventure and, of course, a spectacular royal ball.
Director Emma Bright said: “This is the story of Cinderella that everyone knows and loves – a vibrant show with
slapstick, silliness and magic.
“We also have a meet and greet in our bar directly opposite the theatre, where young and old can get a selfie with their favourite hero, heroine or villain.”
Flamboyant costumes, stunning scenery and memorable musical numbers with a live band all help Cinderella in her breathtaking transformation from rags to riches. The adult cast are joined by local youngsters from the Carrie Bianco Stage School, providing impressive dance routines.
“This is a great show for the whole family,” added Emma.
“There are a few bangs and flashes, but nothing is too scary, although parents might want to think about ear defenders
for very young children. We have a limited number of booster seats which are free to use, or parents can bring their own.
“The cast are amazing, and everyone on and off stage has been working hard to bring you a truly fabulous show. We’re selling out fast, so don’t miss our fabulous annual pantomime – you’ll have a ball.”
Tickets are available from Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, or www.rugbytheatre.co.uk