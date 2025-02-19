Award-winning Rugby shop staff cook up perfect recipe to spread the love

Staff at a Rugby town centre shop have won a prize for their creative window display.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abraxas Cookshop is the winner of Rugby First’s annual Valentine’s Day Window Dressing Competition.

The competition, judged by Jamie Walker from CJS Events, was open to all town centre businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abraxas Cookshop, in Regent Street, beat off tough competition from over 20 businesses to take the coveted accolade.

Showing off the award-winning window.

Stella Interiors and Florence Bridal and Prom were the runners up with Bespoke, Ottaman Restaurant, Jean’s Flowers and Terracotta highly commended for their windows.

The Best Charity Shop window was won by Myton Hospice.

Helen Gardner, who works in Abraxas Cookshop, said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised and it was well worth the time and effort painting the love hearts on our

shopfront window.

"Thanks to Rugby First for organising the competition and a special mention and congratulations to all those other businesses that took part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “As always, the Rugby town centre businesses did themselves proud with some amazing and colourful window displays and I would like to thank them all. It’s a great opportunity for businesses to get creative and have a bit of fun, and through the competition Rugby First are able to offer them some free promotion for their business – so a win win for businesses, shoppers and Rugby town centre.”