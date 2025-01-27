'Big night of live music and dance floor classics for Hannah': Fundraiser for Rugby mum
Funds are being raised for much-loved Rugby mother Hannah Woolhead, who used to run For Goodness Cake in the town.
Until recently, Hannah, who is married and has five children, was a driver for Stagecoach until she was forced to stop due to ill health.
The event takes place on Friday, March 14, from 7pm at the Rugby Railway Club in Hillmorton Road.
It’s being organised by The Record Covers Big Family and DJ Handsy (Simon Hands).
Musician Rob Low said: “This event means a lot fo us and we would love it to be a sell out.
"Proceeds will be split between Hannah’s family and the MND Association. As a mother of five children, a daughter, and a friend to our bass player Sean, we really wanted to help.
“So here we go doing what we do best, organising a big night of live music and dance floor classics and hope the we can fill the room and get the people of Rugby together to help such an amazing person.”
Tickets are available online and cost £7. Raffle tickets are £5 on the night. Age 14+ www.ticketsource.co.uk/fundraiser-for-hannah
