BREAKING: Two teenagers die and another in hospital with life-threatening injuries after road collision in Shipston

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Two teenagers have sadly died following a road collision near Shipston yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm to a two vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

An 17-year-old boy and a 16 year-old girl from the Fiesta, who were both airlifted to hospital, have since sadly passed away. Their next of kin have been informed.

An 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, an 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three occupants from the Fiat – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”

