Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
1 hour ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
2 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
3 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
4 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
5 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

BREAKING: Two teenagers die and another in hospital with life-threatening injuries after road collision in Shipston

A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:18 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Two teenagers have sadly died following a road collision near Shipston yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Emergency services were called at around 4.10pm to a two vehicle collision on the B4035 Campden Road, near to Portobello Crossroads. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

An 17-year-old boy and a 16 year-old girl from the Fiesta, who were both airlifted to hospital, have since sadly passed away. Their next of kin have been informed.

Most Popular

An 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle who was also airlifted to hospital remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, an 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery.

Three occupants from the Fiat – a woman and two children - all sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.”

Related topics:ShipstonEmergency servicesWarwickshire PolicePolice