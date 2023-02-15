Register
Carpet of daffodils will light up park near Rugby for popular springtime event

It takes place on April 16, from 11am to 4pm

By Lucie Green
2 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:43pm

A sea of yellow will light up a park near Rugby this spring.

Daffodil Sunday at Newnham Paddox offers a family day out, complete with carpets of daffodils, woodland and lakeside walks in grounds designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

It takes place on April 16, from 11am to 4pm, and includes woodturning, music from the Dunchurch Band, the Ocho Rios Steel Band, the Lions Chorus and children from the Jill Bartlett's School of Dancing.

Daffodil Sunday picture courtesy of the organisers.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of stalls, refreshments, vintage vehicles, ferrets, owls and alpacas. There’s also a chance for guests to buy plants, have a go at pottery, archery.

Daffodil Sunday is hosted by the Friends of the Revel C of E Churches and is held on the country estate of the Earl & Countess of Denbigh, which they kindly let organisers use.

Admission is £5, (under 16s free). Telephone (01788) 833993 or visit http://www.revelgroup.org/DaffodilSunday

