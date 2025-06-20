Celebrated poet and broadcaster visits town for Love Rugby Festival

A celebrated poet and broadcaster is visiting the town as part of the Love Rugby Festival.

An Evening with Lemn Sissay is being held at Rugby Baptist Church on June 27 at 7pm.

The evening will encompass an intimate journey through Sissay’s life and work, reflecting on the experiences that shaped him—from growing up in the care system to becoming Chancellor of the University of Manchester, and being honoured by both Her Majesty The Queen and His Majesty The King.

Organised and hosted by Hunt’s Bookshop—a beloved, traditional bookstore at the heart of our community for 23 years—the poetic evening will celebrate not only Sissay’s work, but the importance of literature and voice in bringing people together.

Lemn Sissay.

Christopher Hunt, owner of Hunt’s Bookshop, said: “We are overjoyed to welcome Lemn Sissay, internationally renowned poet, bestselling author, playwright, broadcaster, and national treasure to the Love Rugby Festival.

“Expect powerful readings, raw truth, and moments of unexpected happiness. This will certainly be one of the highlights of Love Rugby which we hope all can enjoy."

Tickets cost £20 and are available from https://huntsbookshop.com/collections/authorevents/products/an-evening-with-lemn-sissay