Celebrating town's summer of love: Grant applications open for Rugby festival

Applications have opened for community grants to support this summer's Love Rugby Festival.

Town centre businesses and community organisations and sports club across the borough can now apply for a grant to help stage an event during the festival, which takes place from June 20 June to July 6.

The Love Rugby Festival aims to create the borough's very own summer of love with a packed programme featuring live music, theatre, art, heritage and sport.

Rugby Borough Council has organised the festival to create a sense of pride in the borough, boost footfall in the town centre and celebrate Rugby's diverse communities.

The Love Rugby Festival coincides with Rugby School's Festival on The Close and Warwickshire Open Studios' Summer Art Weeks festival.

Community organisations and town centre business can now apply for a grant of up to £250 to stage a festival event in the town centre.

The community grants aim to support a wide range of events and activities which celebrate Rugby's arts, heritage and culture.

Sports clubs in the borough can apply for a grant of up to £500 to deliver free taster sessions to encourage new participation or stage an open day to promote the club.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The Love Rugby Festival aims to promote the very best of the borough, bringing our communities together to celebrate our diversity and the place we live.

"Our town centre businesses, community and voluntary organisations, and sports clubs all have a vital part to play in helping us to spread the love this summer during the festival fortnight, so we're looking forward to receiving grant applications and putting the finishing touches to the full festival line-up."

Grant applications - dealt with on a first come, first served basis - must be submitted by April 30.

For more information - and to apply - visit www.rugby.gov.uk/LoveRugby

The council plans to announce the full Love Rugby Festival line-up at www.rugby.gov.uk/LoveRugby once details have been finalised.

For more information about staging a festival event - or support to promote your event - email [email protected]