Child bereavement charity supported by Amazon team
Freddie’s Wish offers bereavement support services to parents who have lost a baby or child, including in-person counselling and online support. The charity also offers paediatric first aid courses for parents and carers and has trained over 1,500 people in paediatric first aid since 2015.
This donation will go towards training people on the charities paediatric first aid awareness course.
To mark the donation, the team from Freddie’s Wish visited the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby to provide paediatric first aid lessons to 15 Amazon employees.
Constantin Paddure, an employee from Amazon in Rugby who took part in the first aid lessons, said:
“As a parent, paediatric first aid skills are vital, and I’m so thankful to learn this from the team at Freddie’s Wish. It’s a fantastic charity, and I’m so glad Amazon made this donation.”
Charlotte Jolliffe, from Freddie’s Wish said:
“Support like this means we can continue helping parents and carers at the most difficult times, equipping them with the skills to save their child's life or providing them with the lifeline they need to navigate grief. I would urge anyone in need of support to reach out.”
