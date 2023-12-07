Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here's a round up of Christmas church services in the Rugby area.

Bilton Evangelical Church, (BEC) 27 Main Street, Bilton - Sunday December 17, 10.30am and 6pm, Carol services (The morning carols will be livestreamed via BEC Church on YouTube). Christmas Eve, 7.30pm Reflections. Christmas Day, 10.30am Service.

Bilton Methodist Church – 18 Main Street – Sunday December 24, 10.30am Carol Service, Christmas Day, 9.30am Morning service. December 31,10.30am service.

Library picture of St Botolph's Church in Newbold.

Christ Church Brownsover – Sunday December 17, 6.30pm Carol Service. Christmas Eve, 11.30pm Midnight Communion. Christmas Day, 10 am Christmas Communion.

Dunchurch Baptist Church - Sunday December 17, 5pm Carols by Candlelight. Christmas Eve, 10.30am Regular Sunday morning service. Christmas Day, 10.30am Short All Age Service.

Elim Church, 46-48 Cambridge Street – Services at Temple Speech Room, Barby Road, Rugby CV22 5DW unless noted. www.rugbyelim.org.uk/christmas Sunday December17, 4pm and 6.30pm Carols (refreshments from 3.30pm). December 20, 6.30pm Theatre Production - Amos and the Grumpy Owl. December 22, 7pm music and carols with special guests Chris and Abby Eaton. Christmas Day, Cambridge Street, CV21 3NQ – 10am the light and hope of Christmas. December 20.

Good Shepherd, Newton – Christmas Day, 10am Christmas Communion.

Hillmorton Paddox Methodist Church, Dunsmore Ave – Sunday December 17, 6.30pm Carol Service. December 24,10.30am Christmas Eve Service; 11.15pm - Midnight Communion Service. Christmas Day, 10.30am All Age Worship.

Methodist Church Centre Russelsheim Way – Sunday December 17, 11am 3:11 Nativity- all age interactive café style service; 6.30pm Carol Service. Wednesday December 20, 7.30pm Blue Christmas: for when Christmas is difficult. Friday December 22, 6pm Christingle. Christmas Day, 10.30am Family Celebration.

New Testament Church of God, 52 Oliver Street- Sunday December 17, 11am, Morning youth & carol service.

Christmas Eve,11am morning service; 8pm service. No Christmas Day service. December 31, 11am morning service; New Year’s Eve Watch Night service 9.30pm-midnight.

Rugby Baptist Church, Regent Place – Sunday December 17, 10.30am Children’s Nativity Service ‘From Humbug to Hallelujah – Reawakening the Joy of Christmas’; 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight service ‘From Humbug to Hallelujah’. December 24, 10.30am Service with Believers’ Baptism; 4pm Christingle Event and service for all ages.

Christmas Day, 10.30am Celebration, ‘From Humbug to Hallelujah – Celebrating the transformation of Christmas’.

December 31, 10:30am ‘From Humbug to Hallelujah – Honouring Christmas in our heart all year long’.

Rugby Evangelical Free Church, Railway Terrace – Christmas Eve, 5-6pm Community Carols preceded by refreshments from 4.30pm. Christmas Day, 10.30am Service of Worship.

Rugby United Pentecostal Church, Poplar Grove Christmas Eve, noon. Christmas Day, 10.30am. New Year’s Eve, noon and 10.30pm -midnight.

Rugby United Reformed Church, 40 Hillmorton Road - Sunday December 17, 10.30am Annual Carol and Nativity family Act of Worship followed by light refreshments. Christmas Eve Service, 10.30am. Christmas Day, 10am Service.

St Andrew’s, Church Street – Sunday December 17, 6pm Christmas Carol Service. December 23, 4pm, Christingle Service. Christmas Eve 4pm, Christingle Service, 11.30pm Midnight Mass. Christmas Day 10.30am, Choral Eucharist.

St Botolph’s, Newbold – Sunday December 17, 6.30pm – Carol Service. Christmas Eve 4.15pm, Candlelight Service. Christmas Day 10.45am, Holy Communion.

St Georges, St. John’s Avenue, Hillmorton – Sunday December 17, 7pm Carol service. Tuesday December 19, 10.45am, Toddlers & pre-schools Christmas Celebration. Christmas Eve 4pm, Crib Service; 11pm, Midnight Communion. Christmas Day 10am, Family communion.

St John’s, Long Lawford – Christmas Eve, 6.30pm Carol Service. Christmas Day, 9am Holy Communion

Lawford Lighthouse at Long Lawford Methodist church – Sunday, December 17, 4.30pm Christingle. Christmas Eve, 4.30pm Crib Service; Christmas Day, 10am Christmas Communion.

St Mark’s Bilton - Sunday December 17, 10am Nativity Service; 6pm Nine Lessons and Carols.

Christmas Eve 3pm, Crib Service; 6pm Carols by Candlelight. Christmas Day 8am, Holy Communion BCP Traditional;10am Family Holy Communion CW Contemporary. All the above services are in church and the majority of them are also being streamed live.-

St Mary’s, Clifton – Sunday December 17, 4pm Traditional Carol Service. Christmas Eve, 3pm Crib Service; 9.30pm Midnight in Bethlehem. Christmas Day, 10am Christmas Communion.

St Oswald’s, Lawford Road – Sunday December 17, 6.30pm Carol Service. Christmas Eve, 5pm Crib Service; 11.30pm First Communion of Christmas. Christmas Day, 10.30am All-Age Christmas Communion.

