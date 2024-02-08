Civic procession for funeral of beloved former Rugby Mayor Dr James Shera

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby Borough Councillors will form a procession on tomorrow (February 9) as they make their way to the funeral of Dr James Shera, MBE.

The service of remembrance for the former councillor and Freeman of the Borough will take place at St Andrew’s Church.

Residents are invited to pay their respects as the procession makes its way to the church from the Town Hall at Evreux Way, via North Street and Church Street, at 12.45pm.

Road Closure Orders are in place to close the roads to traffic as the procession takes place.

The former Mayor of Rugby was visiting family in his native Pakistan when he passed away in January.

Dr Shera, fondly known as ‘Jim’, dedicated 40 years' service to the borough. He was first elected to Rugby Borough Council as a Labour councillor in 1982 to represent the Benn Ward.

He made history in 1988 when he became the first Pakistani to be elected Mayor of Rugby, and four years later he became one of the first recipients of the prestigious Star of Pakistan, awarded by the president of Pakistan for services to community and interfaith relations.

Dr Shera was made an MBE in 2007 and a decade later was made an Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Rugby - the highest honour the borough council can bestow.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Mayor of Rugby, said: “I’m so very sad to have lost my friend. I will miss the incredible discussions we had and the very wise advice James always provided.

“Dr Shera was a kind, gentle, generous and dutiful man, a natural mediator whose presence could always bring calm to the most difficult of situations.