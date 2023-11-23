“Mandeep was last seen around 9am on Thursday 28 September”

Concerns are growing for a missing teenager who has links to Rugby.

Mandeep, 17, went missing from Worthing on Thursday, September 28.

He is described as tall and of slim build, with dark hair and beard. He wears a turban and was also believed to be wearing a maroon jacket, multi-coloured t-shirt, and black trousers.