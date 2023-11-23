Register
BREAKING

Concerns growing for missing teenager who has links to Rugby

“Mandeep was last seen around 9am on Thursday 28 September”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for a missing teenager who has links to Rugby.

Mandeep, 17, went missing from Worthing on Thursday, September 28.

He is described as tall and of slim build, with dark hair and beard. He wears a turban and was also believed to be wearing a maroon jacket, multi-coloured t-shirt, and black trousers.

If you see Mandeep or know where he is, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1517 of 28/09.

Related topics:RugbyWorthing