Concerns growing for missing teenager who has links to Rugby
Concerns are growing for a missing teenager who has links to Rugby.
Mandeep, 17, went missing from Worthing on Thursday, September 28.
He is described as tall and of slim build, with dark hair and beard. He wears a turban and was also believed to be wearing a maroon jacket, multi-coloured t-shirt, and black trousers.
If you see Mandeep or know where he is, contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1517 of 28/09.