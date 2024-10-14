Countryfile's Tom Heap talks climate change at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum
The journalist, author and television presenter holds an 'In conversation with' event at the Little Elborow Street venue on Saturday, November 9, to talk about the issues raised by A World of Fire and Ice, artist Gina Glover's exhibition which explores humans' relationship with energy and how it impacts the natural world.
Glover and regular collaborator, author and researcher Geof Rayner, join Heap for a panel discussion on the issues raised by the exhibition and the broader challenges the world faces in order to combat climate change.
Tom Heap has reported on science and the environment for a quarter of a century, reporting for BBC One's Countryfile and presenting Radio Four's Rare Earth and the Climate Show on Sky.
A World of Fire and Ice opened at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum in September and features landscape photography, sculptures and 'camera-less' photographs.
The exhibition takes visitors on a journey from the deep past to the far future, with a focus on the urgent climate challenges the planet now faces. Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "A World of Fire and Ice aims to generate discussion about the human relationship with our planet and the role we have played in climate change through reliance on fossil fuels.
"So, it's a fitting end to the exhibition to welcome Tom Heap, a prominent and respected voice in the climate change debate, to discuss the issue with Gina and Geof, and answer questions from the audience."
The 'In conversation with' event takes place from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, with a drink reception for ticket holders taking place from 4pm.
Tickets, priced £3 for adults (under 18s free), can be booked online at www.ragm.co.uk/gina-glover
