A poet from Rugby is the youngest winner in a national competition.

Aneesa Malik, five, won a prize for her efforts in the Film Poetry Challenge, run by the Young Poets Network, which is part of the Poetry Society.

Her mother, Amina, said her daughter was inspired by her favourite film, Home Alone.

“It was the first poetry competition she has ever entered,” she said.

"I've been told by the organisers that Aneesa was the youngest winner – the other winners were aged between 14 and 24.”

Aneesa's prizes include books of poetry, notebooks and posters.