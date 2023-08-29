Register
Crowds enjoy explosive Bank Holiday action at Rugby's Tanks Trucks and Firepower Show

“It was a great show this year. I think it was the best one ever”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:50 BST

Crowds enjoyed explosive Bank Holiday action in Dunchurch over the weekend.

Families flocked to the 13th Rugby's Tanks Trucks and Firepower Show to enjoy tanks, military vehicles, classic cars and planes.

It included guns-blazing demonstrations, tank rides and driving experiences alongside stalls, food and drink.

Families enjoy the show. Picture: Adam DarlisonFamilies enjoy the show. Picture: Adam Darlison
Families enjoy the show. Picture: Adam Darlison

Adam Darlison attended the show with his family.

“We had a great time,” he said.

“It was an action-packed show with lots going on.”

