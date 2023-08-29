Crowds enjoy explosive Bank Holiday action at Rugby's Tanks Trucks and Firepower Show
“It was a great show this year. I think it was the best one ever”
Crowds enjoyed explosive Bank Holiday action in Dunchurch over the weekend.
Families flocked to the 13th Rugby's Tanks Trucks and Firepower Show to enjoy tanks, military vehicles, classic cars and planes.
It included guns-blazing demonstrations, tank rides and driving experiences alongside stalls, food and drink.
Adam Darlison attended the show with his family.
“We had a great time,” he said.
“It was an action-packed show with lots going on.”