'Delighted to help this valuable service': Hillmorton ladies get recycling for families in need

Women in Hillmorton made shopping bags from old curtains and duvet covers to help a vital charity.

Members of Hillmorton Paddox Women’s Institute presented 36 beautifully-crafted bags in a variety of sizes and designs to Rugby Food Bank.

They also donated food items to the charity.

Josephine Royle, of Hillmorton Paddox Women’s Institute, said: “We welcomed a representative from the Rugby Food Bank (Trussell organisation) recently who gave a most interesting and informative talk/slide presentation about the service.

Meryl Gregory presents the bags and donations to Ellie Bird, volunteer at Rugby Food Bank.

“As a token of appreciation all members contributed to a collection of food items which was most gratefully received.”

They learned about the increasing need for the service.

"Each bag used to carry food supplies away costs 30p with many families needing five bags to take their food home,” added Josephine.

“This fact sparked off an idea in one of our member’s minds. Meryl Gregory approached the WI’s Craft and Chat group with the suggestion that we might make shopping bags from old curtains and duvet covers.”

She said time and effort was devoted to the task.

Josephine added: “We were delighted to recycle unwanted items in addition to assisting this valuable service.”