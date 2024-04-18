'Despicable' Rugby man jailed for underage sex offences after being caught out by voice recording

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby man has been jailed for child sex offences after police were presented with an audio recording of his offending.

Matthew North, 28, had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court and was sentenced on Monday (April 15) to five years and four months in prison.

North pleaded guilty to nine counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15. The offences occurred in the early 2020s.

Matthew North.

A key witness had suspicions that North was in a sexual relationship with the girl and hid an iPad to record the offending. She contacted police and North was arrested.

North originally denied the offences in interview but later admitted to them after being presented with the recording along with the account from the victim.

Detective Constable Reece Bruce, a child abuse investigator at Warwickshire Police, said: “Firstly I would like to recognise the bravery and resilience of North’s victim throughout the investigation and court process.

“North’s actions were despicable. He deliberately groomed his victim over a period of time. He belongs behind bars.

“I hope his victim can move forward and continue to rebuild her life.

“We will never tolerate this type of offending and I hope this outcome gives other victims of sexual offences the confidence to come forward. We will listen, we will investigate, we will support you and we will work to bring offenders to justice.”