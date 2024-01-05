Dog experts offer free advice at special event for Rugby rescue charity

"So many dogs end up being rescues through no fault of their own”

A panel of dog experts will be on hand to give free advice to owners at a special film event in Newbold.

The event, on February 10 at 1.30pm, is being run by Rugby dog rescue charity Pawprints and takes place at Newbold Scout Hut.

It includes the premiere of a film on local rescue dogs and features the work of the team at Pawprints telling the success stories of the dogs the charity has helped find new homes, along with other rescue stories.

Experts on the panel include dog trainer Rosy Skilton of Perfectly Canine Dog Training, dog behaviourist and canine law expert witness, Mike Barnett of Orion Dog Services, and Hugh Duffin BVetMed MRCVS, a highly regarded local veterinary surgeon.

Pawprints Dog Rescue CEO, Anita Twigger, will explain the work of the charity including how her teams prepare rescue dogs and owners for rehoming to ensure the best possible outcome.

Anita said: “This is an opportunity to see some of the work we do behind the scenes, for people to learn more about taking on a rescue dog, or simply to ask a question about their own dog’s behaviour which has been puzzling them for some time.

"So many dogs end up being rescues through no fault of their own. We work to match them with potential new owners using professionals in the field of canine expertise. There is no reason why the dogs can’t make fabulous pets. They just need a chance.”

The film ‘Rescue Tails’ was produced by Warwickshire (Rugby) filmmaker and journalist Gail Downey who runs Whirlwind Productions.

Her rescue dog, Jenny, appears in the film.

Gail said: “The idea for the film came when chatting to other dog owners locally and found so many had taken on a rescue either from the UK or overseas. When I met the Pawprints team and saw how hard the charity works I knew I had to follow the stories of the dogs they successfully rehome and include these in the film.”

To book a place at the event book tickets through Eventbrite here: RESCUE TAILS Tickets, Sat, Feb 10, 2024 at 2:00