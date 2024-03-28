Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families are invited to Rugby’s Caldecott Park for cracking Easter fun this weekend.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt is being held on Saturday and run by Rugby Round Table to raise funds for local causes.

Children will receive an activity sheet, access to the hunt, eggs, puzzle and chocolatey prize.