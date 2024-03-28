Easter bunny hops in for cracking family fun in Rugby park

Easter Egg Hunt in Caldecott Park
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Mar 2024
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 08:49 GMT
Families are invited to Rugby’s Caldecott Park for cracking Easter fun this weekend.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt is being held on Saturday and run by Rugby Round Table to raise funds for local causes.

Children will receive an activity sheet, access to the hunt, eggs, puzzle and chocolatey prize.

There will be face-painting (additional charge applicable) and the Easter Bunny will hop in for a for photo opportunity. It’s £3 per child and there’s no need to book.

