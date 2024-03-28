Easter bunny hops in for cracking family fun in Rugby park
Easter Egg Hunt in Caldecott Park
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Families are invited to Rugby’s Caldecott Park for cracking Easter fun this weekend.
The Great Easter Egg Hunt is being held on Saturday and run by Rugby Round Table to raise funds for local causes.
Children will receive an activity sheet, access to the hunt, eggs, puzzle and chocolatey prize.
There will be face-painting (additional charge applicable) and the Easter Bunny will hop in for a for photo opportunity. It’s £3 per child and there’s no need to book.