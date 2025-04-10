Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free Easter-themed workshops are taking place at an independent arts centre in Rugby.

Rugby First is sponsoring five workshops being held at ‘Art at the Alex’ in James Street from April 17 – 26.

They will be delivered by Rugby artists and makers and run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The workshops are suitable for ages and all materials are provided free and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Make a dove at Art at the Alex.

Chris Peglar, owner of ‘Art at the Alex’, said: “We show work by talented artists and makers from Rugby and the surrounding area all year, with new shows each month.

"Many of the exhibitors also teach workshops here. This series of short, fun and creative workshops are introductory level and should appeal to all ages and abilities.

"Make a date to come along or perhaps come to more than one - they all offer something different.”

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have so many talented artists and makers in and around Rugby town centre, along with

some fantastic creative hubs such as Art at The Alex, the Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, The Perceval Guildhouse, Rugby Theatre and St. Andrew’s Church to name but a few. As always, it’s been great working with Chris to put together such an exciting and diverse range of Easter workshops and we are delighted to support them.”

Try out quilling to decorate a special card on Thursday, April 17, 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with tutor Jenny Ball.

Customise and sew a printed-at-the-alex cloth egg kit into a pouch on Saturday, April 19, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, wuth tutors Chris Pegler and Steve Davies.

Create a dove from a plastic milk bottle on Thursday, April 24, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with tutor Kate Morris.

Paint a cute wooden bunny magnet on Friday, April 25, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with tutor Aish Magesh.

Use watercolours to paint a decorated cupcake to eat or take home on Saturday, April 26, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with tutor Sam Basnett.

Visit artatthealex.com for more information.