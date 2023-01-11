Eclectic mix of styles and mediums from Rugby artists on show at new exhibition

Exciting display features painting, crochet, weaving and jewellery

Exciting mix of work will be on show.

An exciting new exhibition is coming to Rugby featuring an eclectic mix of styles and mediums.

Full Spectrum is made up of work from Rugby Artists and Makers’ Network.

Advertisement

It takes place at Floor One Gallery at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum from January 24 – February 4.

The title underlines the diversity within this network as well as the colour spectrum of the works will show.

Advertisement

Rugby Artists & Makers (RA&M) started in 2018 when a local maker began to discover how much creative talent there was in the borough.

The artists have staged two exhibitions in Floor One gallery at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, a ‘Pop Up’ in Rugby Central (supported by RAGM) and a group event for Warwickshire Open Studios at the Alex, now Alexandra Arts, in James Street, Rugby.