Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eclectic mix of styles and mediums from Rugby artists on show at new exhibition

Exciting display features painting, crochet, weaving and jewellery

By Lucie Green
5 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:31pm
Exciting mix of work will be on show.
Exciting mix of work will be on show.

An exciting new exhibition is coming to Rugby featuring an eclectic mix of styles and mediums.

Full Spectrum is made up of work from Rugby Artists and Makers’ Network.

It takes place at Floor One Gallery at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum from January 24 – February 4.

Most Popular

The title underlines the diversity within this network as well as the colour spectrum of the works will show.

Rugby Artists & Makers (RA&M) started in 2018 when a local maker began to discover how much creative talent there was in the borough.

The artists have staged two exhibitions in Floor One gallery at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, a ‘Pop Up’ in Rugby Central (supported by RAGM) and a group event for Warwickshire Open Studios at the Alex, now Alexandra Arts, in James Street, Rugby.

For more information email [email protected] Instagram: @rugbyartistsandmakers https://rugbyartistsandmakers.wordpress.com

RugbyMuseum