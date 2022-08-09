Elvis is back in town centre building this summer along with other blockbusters for Rugby film buffs

Elvis is on in Rugby.

Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Railway Children Return are up on the big screen, offering advert-free screenings.

Wendy Kay, Rugby Theatre’s promotions manager, said: “Enjoy these fantastic new films in the unique setting of our beautiful Henry Street theatre.

“Our summer film line-up offers something for everyone – plus there are no adverts, we have ‘rustle-free’ sweets, and you can enjoy a pre- or post-show drink at our newly refurbished bar over the road.”

Top Gun: Maverick (August 12-13) joins top Navy aviator Pete Mitchell, who is pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot in an epic sequel to one of the all-time action movie classics.

This is followed by Elvis (August 19-20), telling the life story of Elvis Presley, as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The Railway Children Return (September 2-3) completes the bill, with a heart-warming tale of a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they

encounter a young soldier who is also far away from home.

Rugby Theatre’s confectionary is eco-friendly and rustle-free, thanks to theatre member Michele Goode, who created Goodiboxes.