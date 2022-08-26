Explosive family fun at Tanks, Trucks and Firepower extravaganza near Dunchurch this weekend

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explosive fun in Dunchurch this weekend.

Explosive family fun takes place in Dunchurch this weekend with the Tanks, Trucks and Firepower Show.

It includes demonstrations, tank rides and driving experiences alongside stalls, food and drink.

Organisers describe it as ‘the Midlands premier living history and military show’.

Presented by The Alvis Fighting Vehicle Society, the Tanks, Trucks and Firepower show includes lots of entertainment for children too.

Attractions include re-enactment groups, helicopters, classic cars and emergency services vehicles.

The grand finale is a massive WW2 battle - complete with tanks.

Online ticket sales end tonight at midnight. Full rate tickets can be purchased on the gate on all show days. For tickets, which start at £5 for children and £25 for a family of four, visit tanks-trucks-and-firepower.co.uk/ticket-sales/ Gates open at 10am.