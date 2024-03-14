Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A proud dog owner from Lutterworth celebrated back-to-back Best of Breed wins with her fabulous pooch Fergil.

Kirsty Ryan, 36, was in awe of her boy, a Skye Terrier, on the final day of Crufts.

He wowed the judges at the NEC in Birmingham to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.

Kirsty Ryan from Lutterworth with Fergil, a Skye Terrier, which was the Best of Breed winner today (Sunday 10.03.24), the fourth and final day of Crufts 2024. Picture: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

The pair savoured another successful trip out to the prestigious dog show after emerging with a prized winning rosette.

Kirsty said: “I’m so proud of him, he’s done so well.

“He’s a fabulous dog, he’s very well made and a beautiful example of his breed.

“We got Fergil around five-and-a-half years ago and he’s great to have around the house, it’s been a brilliant day.”